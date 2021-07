In our second Downtown Highlight this summer, we visited Whipped Urban Dessert Lab. Whipped Urban Dessert Lab was founded by two sisters, Courtney and Zan, who wanted to make ice cream that everyone could enjoy. All of the ice cream served at Whipped Urban Dessert Lab is oat-milk based. This is perfect for those who are dairy free! There are many other options for those who have gluten allergies, nut allergies, and soy allergies. Whipped Urban Dessert Lab is located at 95 Orchard Street New York, NY 10002.