One killed, four injured in Atchison County accident

(Rock Port) -- An Omaha woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Atchison County Wednesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Jovannah Ross was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on southbound Interstate 29 about 3 miles south of Rock Port. Authorities say Ross' 2018 Hyundai Sonata was northbound on I-29 when it began to slide, crossed the grass median and entered the southbound lanes. The passenger side of Ross' vehicle struck the front of a southbound 2018 Toyota Sienna driven by 34-year-old Emily Ptacnik of Omaha. Ross' vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing east off the west side of I-29, while Ptacnik's vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing south on the inside shoulder of the interstate.