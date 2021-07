There are three maze-like hand-tufted rug silhouettes at the moment offered by Kevin Francis Design and they will effortlessly fit into any contemporary home. The first hand-tufted rug is the Knossos which is named after the ancient Greek city in which King Midas built his mythical labyrinth. The second carpet is Lucca which boasts circular shapes and refers to the carved labyrinth in the Cathedral of San Maritino in Italy. The third design is the Anatolia hand-tufted rug, named after the birthplace of the ancient word for labyrinth, labrys.