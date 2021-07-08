Cancel
Frankfort, KY

Kellie Sebastian: Get everything you need from the Franklin County Farmers Market

By Kellie Sebastian Guest columnist
The State-Journal
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith so many ways to shop, and so many things to shop for this time of year, it’s never been easier to get everything you need from local producers. The South Frankfort Food Share is one way to get an amazing box of produce twice a month. It operates on a sliding scale so that those who aren’t usually able to purchase fresh produce because of financial hardship can do so through donations of others and the Friends of the Market — our friend-raising and fundraising 501c3 that underpins most of our programs.

