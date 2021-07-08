Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

SPD Statement Regarding OPA’s Completed Investigation of Officers in Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021

By Public Affairs
Posted by 
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i4q8P_0arRuekP00

The Seattle Police Department has received the Office of Police Accountability’s completed investigation into complaints brought against six SPD officers who were determined to be in Washington, D.C. during the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Chief Adrian Diaz has been clear that he will hold accountable any SPD officer involved in the insurrection, including disciplinary action up to and including termination. 

Due process for public personnel who hold a property interest in their employment is governed by both state and federal law.  For transparency of process, the chart below sets forth the steps required to ensure that disciplinary action imposed is legal and binding. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zpqfY_0arRuekP00

While we hear a call for swifter action, the consequences – as we have seen around the country – of undercutting due process serve only to undermine accountability. 

In accordance with the steps set forth above to ensure due process, Chief Diaz intends to issue his disciplinary decision within the next 30 days.  

Chief Diaz will not be providing any interviews/press availability about this issue at this time.

Comments / 0

Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

292
Followers
991
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spd#Opa#D C#Police Accountability#Spd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Seattle, WASeattle, Washington

Man Shot at West Seattle Industrial District Encampment

Detectives are investigating after a suspect shot a man in the leg at an encampment near the 1st Avenue South Bridge on Wednesday afternoon. Just after 2:00 p.m., police responded to a shooting at 2nd Avenue Southwest and Southwest Michigan Street. Police arrived and immediately applied a tourniquet to a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Seattle Fire Department medics transported the 36-year-old victim to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

21-001: TRANSIT PLUS MULTI-MODAL CORRIDOR OUTREACH ON-CALL

21-001 Transit Plust Mulity-Modal Corridor Outreach On-Call. The City of Seattle, through Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), requests Statements of Qualifications from qualified firms for the following services:. Outreach and communications services to support 3 of the 5 upcoming Transit-Plus Multimodal Corridor Program projects. The initial anticipated scope will include...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Council Passes President González’s Legislation Creating Independent Economic and Revenue Forecasts Office

Seattle City Council President M. Lorena González (Position 9, Citywide) and the City Council adopted legislation today to create the Office of Economic and Revenue Forecasts (ERFO), moving the work into a more transparent and independent entity that will help level the playing field between both branches of government in the budgeting process.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Police Department and Center for Policing Equity Release Findings from Policing Practices

The Seattle Police Department today released the Center for Policing Equity’s (CPE) report on Seattle’s participation in the 2014-2019 National Justice Database project (PDF). CPE’s National Justice Database (NJD) is the nation’s first database to track national statistics on police actions. Police departments eager to better understand their disparities in policing outcomes through...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

New $150k Loans Available to Small Businesses and Nonprofits

The Small Business Flex Fund is a new resource to help Washington’s small businesses and nonprofits access the financial support they need to thrive. Small businesses and nonprofits can borrow up to $150,000 and the money can be spent flexibly, including on payroll, utilities & rent, supplies, marketing & advertising, building improvements or repairs, and other business expenses. You will be connected to a local, community-based lender who can assist with every step of the application and direct you to additional support services, as well.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Detectives Seek Witnesses After Woman Fatally Struck by Driver Thursday on Beacon Hill

SPD detectives are seeking information and witnesses after a woman was struck by a driver Thursday on Beacon Hill and later died from her injuries. Seattle Fire Department medics were called to the 3700 block of South Pilgrim Street around 11:15 AM for a report of an injured person on the ground. Medics transported the woman to Harborview Medical Center and notified SPD in route of the incident, as it appeared the woman had been struck by a vehicle. The woman later died at HMC.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

If you got it, a truck brought it. The Seattle Freight Advisory Board is seeking new members!

COVID-19 crystalized for many Seattleites how important the movement of goods and services is to a thriving city. SDOT is looking for people interested in the efficient movement of goods to participate on the Seattle Freight Advisory Board. Topics range from how to balance competing demands for our streets and curb space to innovative studies and pilot programs in partnership with the University of Washington.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Council President González and City Attorney Holmes Announce Legislation to Strengthen Public Trust and Protect Public Disclosure Employees

Council President M. Lorena González (Position 9, Citywide), Chair of the Governance & Education Committee, and City Attorney Pete Holmes unveiled legislation today to provide worker protections and job security to public disclosure officers (PDOs) who process public records on behalf of elected officials, an effort to ensure City of Seattle employees are shielded from political influence while carrying out their duties to respond to Public Records Act requests on behalf of elected officials.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Seattle City (spot)Light: Laurie Russ, Senior Regulatory Affairs Analyst

Role: I manage the consultant procurement process for multiple business units for the procurement and contracting of equipment, goods, and services, including architects and engineers, small works, and other procurements. Background. Hometown:. Santa Rosa, Calif. Alma Mater: University of Phoenix. Discipline/Trade of Study: Network design/psychology. Tell us about your family:...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

The Fourth of July 2021

With the 4th of July nearly here, the Seattle Police Department would like to provide you with some important reminders about safety, fireworks and how you can help ease the strain on our 911 center during the busy holiday. While Seafair’s fireworks show will be virtual this year, please do...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

AlertSeattle from Seattle Fire and Police Regarding Fireworks

Celebrate the 4th of July weekend safely without the use of fireworks! Last year, there were 237 fireworks-related injuries and 360 fires in WA. Fireworks are ILLEGAL in Seattle for a reason, and can have unintended consequences including loss of life and property damage. The 4th of July weekend is historically an incredibly busy day for firefighters and police officers. Because of this, we want to remind you to reserve the use of 9-1-1 only for life-threatening emergencies. If you are wanting to report the illegal discharge of fireworks, please instead contact the Community Safety and Coordination Center’s (dispatch center) non-emergency line at 206-625-5011. The recent hot, dry weather significantly increases the risk for dry grass, bark and brush fires. A firework can easily start a fire in these conditions. For tips on how to keep your property safe from fireworks visit SFD’s Fireline Blog: https://fireline.seattle.gov/2021/07/01/preventing-fires-caused-by-fireworks/.
Posted by
Seattle, Washington

Two Pedestrians Killed in Columbia City Light Rail Collision

The conductor of a Link light rail train struck and killed two pedestrians who were crossing against the light Thursday Friday evening in South Seattle. At 6:20 p.m. police responded to a pedestrian/light rail collision at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Way South and South Alaska Street. The Seattle Fire Department also responded and extricated two pedestrians from under the light rail car. A 76-year-old woman was declared deceased at the scene, and a 66-year-old man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The man later died from his injuries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy