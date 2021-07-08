SPD Statement Regarding OPA’s Completed Investigation of Officers in Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021

The Seattle Police Department has received the Office of Police Accountability’s completed investigation into complaints brought against six SPD officers who were determined to be in Washington, D.C. during the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Chief Adrian Diaz has been clear that he will hold accountable any SPD officer involved in the insurrection, including disciplinary action up to and including termination.

Due process for public personnel who hold a property interest in their employment is governed by both state and federal law. For transparency of process, the chart below sets forth the steps required to ensure that disciplinary action imposed is legal and binding.

While we hear a call for swifter action, the consequences – as we have seen around the country – of undercutting due process serve only to undermine accountability.

In accordance with the steps set forth above to ensure due process, Chief Diaz intends to issue his disciplinary decision within the next 30 days.

Chief Diaz will not be providing any interviews/press availability about this issue at this time.