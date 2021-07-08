Commonwealth Secures Agreement to Continue Issuing Emergency Food Assistance
HARRISBURG, PA — Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead announced the Wolf Administration has reached an agreement with the Biden Administration that allows DHS to continue issuing about $150 million monthly in emergency food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to more than 1.8 million low-income Pennsylvanians, including many families with children, the elderly and individuals with disabilities.
