Commonwealth Secures Agreement to Continue Issuing Emergency Food Assistance

— YMCA of Reading in Berks County welcomed Governor Tom Wolf and local leaders on Monday to mark the $30 million pre-k expansion included in the 2021-22 Pennsylvania budget. Governor Wolf discussed the importance of the continued investment in high-quality pre-k in PA with community leaders and visited with the students and teachers at YMCA of Reading. The $30 million increase included in the final 2021-22 state budget will afford more than 3,200 additional children to attend pre-k in the upcoming school year.