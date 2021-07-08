Cancel
Harrisburg, PA

Commonwealth Secures Agreement to Continue Issuing Emergency Food Assistance

 12 days ago
HARRISBURG, PA — Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead announced the Wolf Administration has reached an agreement with the Biden Administration that allows DHS to continue issuing about $150 million monthly in emergency food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to more than 1.8 million low-income Pennsylvanians, including many families with children, the elderly and individuals with disabilities.

Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Secretary of Agriculture Travels Pennsylvania, Tours Urban Gardens Building Resilient Communities

LANCASTER, PA — This week, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding is traveling the commonwealth to visit 11 urban farms and ag operations in the cities of Reading, Lancaster, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia. At these and many more urban agriculture sites across the commonwealth, Pennsylvanians are coming together to tackle both local and global challenges like climate change, food insecurity, and poor health associated with a lack of access to nutritious foods.
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Brandywine Hospital Addresses Opioid Overdose in Community

COATESVILLE, PA — Brandywine Hospital shared with the community its plans to address the Opioid Overdose issue in Chester County at an event on June 23, 2021. Event speakers included Claire Mooney, DNP, MBA, RN, CCRN, NEA-BC, President and Chief Executive Officer of Brandywine Hospital, Marian D Moskowitz, Chair, Board of Commissioners, County of Chester Commissioners’ Office, and Wei Du, MD, Chair of Psychiatry at Brandywine Behavioral Health.
Berks County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

YMCA of Reading in Berks County Welcomes Governor Tom Wolf

— YMCA of Reading in Berks County welcomed Governor Tom Wolf and local leaders on Monday to mark the $30 million pre-k expansion included in the 2021-22 Pennsylvania budget. Governor Wolf discussed the importance of the continued investment in high-quality pre-k in PA with community leaders and visited with the students and teachers at YMCA of Reading. The $30 million increase included in the final 2021-22 state budget will afford more than 3,200 additional children to attend pre-k in the upcoming school year.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
MyChesCo

$7 Million in COVID Relief Funding Going to Bucks County Restaurants

Pennsylvania State Representative John Galloway speaking with Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. (Credit: Commonwealth Media Services) Gov. Wolf secured $145 million in pandemic relief for the hospitality industry. BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Governor Tom Wolf on Friday joined the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, Bucks County Commissioners, Bristol Borough...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
MyChesCo

Federal Government Provides Nearly $144 Million to Support COVID-19 Response Efforts in Underserved Communities

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), has awarded nearly $144 million in American Rescue Plan funding to 102 HRSA Health Center Program look-alikes (LALs) to respond to and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and enhance health care services and infrastructure in communities across the country. LALs are community-based health care providers that provide essential primary health care services to underserved communities and vulnerable populations but do not otherwise receive HRSA Health Center Program funding.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration to Preserve 27 Historic Pennsylvania Buildings

HARRISBURG, PA — Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin and Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) Executive Director Andrea Lowery announced the latest recipients of the fiscal year 2020-21 Historic Preservation Tax Credits. State investment by this important program will help create an estimated $215 million...
Exton, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Immunome Antibody Cocktail (IMM-BCP-01) Neutralizes the SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant in Pre-clinical Testing

EXTON, PA — Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM) announced that its three-antibody cocktail (IMM-BCP-01) has demonstrated potent neutralizing activity against the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant in pre-clinical pseudovirus testing. Furthermore, IMM-BCP-01 showed in-vitro activity via non-neutralizing mechanisms, such as complement fixation, which Immunome expects will enable viral clearance. “IMM-BCP-01’s ability to maintain...
Bucks County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Temporary TSA PreCheck Center to Open in Bucks County

WARRINGTON, PA — Residents of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s popular TSA PreCheck® program in the AAA parking lot in Warrington, Pennsylvania, from July 26 to 30, where officials will host a temporary “pop-up” enrollment center in the air-conditioned TSA PreCheck mobile RV.
York, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

ECRI Announces Winners of 2021 Alerts Impact Award

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — ECRI recently announced the winners of its inaugural 2021 Alerts Impact Award for excellence in recall management. ECRI’s annual award recognizes its Alerts Workflow members for the impact their recall management programs are having on patient safety, efficiency, and compliance. “Effective and efficient tracking of important...
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

FTC Takes Action Against Company that Made Millions of Illegal Robocalls

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The owners of a New Jersey-based company that sells septic tank cleaning products agreed to a permanent ban on telemarketing and will pay more than $1.6 million to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that the company and its telemarketer made illegal robocalls to consumers, including tens of millions of calls to numbers listed on the agency’s Do Not Call Registry. In addition, the defendants will turn over a residential property as part of the settlement.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man and Woman Convicted of Tax Fraud

PHILADELPHIA, PA — A federal judge convicted two Philadelphia residents at a bench trial of conspiring to defraud the United States and aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, between 2010 and 2013, Yolonda Thompson, also known as...
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Macelree Harvey, Ltd. Technology Fund for Economically Disadvantaged Children to Award $6,300 in Grants

(from left to right) Richard Roberts III, Young Men and Women In Charge Foundation; Kate Martin, The Garage Community and Youth Center; Michael Louis, Esq., MacElree Harvey; John McKenna, Esq., MacElree Harvey; Milena Oberti-Lanz, Maternal and Child Health Consortium; Kristin Proto, The Garage Community and Youth Center; and Beth Harper Briglia, CAP, CPA.
HealthPosted by
MyChesCo

Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN

MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) has announced that it had initiated a rolling submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN™, the company’s candidate vaccine against COVID-19, which it is co-developing with Bharat Biotech International Ltd. for the U.S. and Canadian markets. This follows the release by Bharat Biotech of Phase 3 clinical trial results, which demonstrated efficacy and safety in nearly 25,800 adults.

