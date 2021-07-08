City Of Eugene Invests In WA Forest Project To Meet 2020 Carbon Neutrality Goal
The City of Eugene announced the purchase of carbon offsets July 7 in an effort to meet their 2020 carbon neutrality goal outlined by the Climate Recovery Ordinance. Using data from the 2019 Internal Operations Greenhouse Gas Inventory, city staff determined the city produced 6,162 metric tons of CO2e in 2019. Investment in carbon offsets are supposed to counterbalance the amount of emissions produced.www.klcc.org
Comments / 0