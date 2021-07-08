Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

20 Terrible Tips for Better Photography You Need in Your Life

Posted by 
The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For more posts like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer. There are lots of great tutorials out there to teach you all about how to take better photos. Some are better than others. But there’s a major lack of photography content out there teaching you awful tips. For example, did you know that you only become a better photographer by trolling in comments? Clearly, you’re thinking about making yourself look better as a photographer absolutely wrong. The real idea is to find a way to make everyone else look bad. That’s the only way that you’ll be successful. And we can learn this from history by looking at the feud between Edison and Tesla.

www.thephoblographer.com

Comments / 0

The Phoblographer

The Phoblographer

New York City, NY
51
Followers
1K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

 http://thephoblographer.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Photography#Camera#Art#Adobe#Comments#Kodak Portra#Reddit Success#Influencers#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Tesla
Related
Travelsixtyandme.com

5 Travel Photography Tips for Beginners

Travelling is one of the greater joys in life. The pictures we take during our trips are oftentimes the only tangible memories we have of that unique experience. Knowing a little more than how to push the button can make those tangible memories a joy to look at for years to come.
PhotographyPhotofocus

How do you overcome noise in your nature photography?

I recently wrote a post about how I fixed a blurry bird photo, and Topaz Sharpen AI did an amazing job. But what about if you have noise in your image due to high ISO or a slightly underexposed image? How do you overcome noise in your nature photography? Well, Topaz has a terrific product that can help you with that as well.
Photographyshutterbug.com

Make Lightning Photos Look EPIC with These Simple Photoshop Tips (VIDEO)

Summer means stormy weather, with threatening thunderstorms that offer great opportunities for dramatic landscape imagery—especially when lightning is involved. The challenge to coming up with dramatic photographs is dealing with the complex lighting conditions that electrical storms present. With a bit of practice and experience it’s possible to make great...
PhotographyPosted by
The Phoblographer

How Does a Blind Photographer Make it So Far in Life?

This is a question that I’m personally asked very often, so I’ll answer it here. If you’ve read this site for years, you probably know about something that makes me special. I’m legally blind. You can see it in my images and even on my personal website. But the fact is that as a legally blind photographer, I still end up nailing focus and having better images than most folks. Millions of people come to this site to trust the reviews I write and the work that I oversee amongst the staff. So you’ve got to wonder then how a blind guy gets so far, right? I mean, this is a photography blog, after all. Well, I’m going to get personal and hope that it inspires someone out there.
PhotographyPhotography Life

My Favorite Sunset Photography Tips and Tricks

Sunset photography is wildly popular, and for good reason. The unique quality of light at the end of the day can give landscape photos an emotional impact that’s difficult to capture any other way. Below, I’ll dive into my favorite tips for sunset photography for both beginners and advanced photographers.
Photographydigital-photography-school.com

Reverse Lens Macro Photography: A Beginner’s Guide

If you want to capture beautiful close-up images but don’t want to spend hundreds (or thousands) on a macro lens, then you’ve come to the right place. Because in this article, I’m going to explain everything you need to know about reverse lens macro photography. It’s a simple technique that lets you turn a standard lens into a macro lens so you can capture photos like this:
PhotographyPosted by
The Phoblographer

Natural Light Portrait Photography Is Easy with These 5 Lenses

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. Natural light portrait photography is easy to do but difficult to master. But indeed, some of the most beautiful portraits are shot with diffused window light, skylight, or outdoors. Always remember that a five-in-one reflector is your best friend. However, the love of your life, the one you’ll always want by your side, is a lens that’s perfectly synced with the look you want to create. Finding the right balance of color, bokeh, and sharpness can be pretty tough. Luckily, The Phoblographer has reviewed the most lenses of any publication out there. And we’ve got an essential list and a few pro tips right here for you.
PhotographyPosted by
Digital Camera World

Make the colors in your landscape photography sing, with Photoshop CC

Watch video: Make the colors in your landscape photography sing. At first glance a freshly shot landscape may appear more muted than you expected, but there’s often a whole heap of color info in there just waiting to be teased out. In this tutorial we’ll look at how to make the colors in your landscape images sing – but rather than applying a uniform saturation boost to the scene, we’ll instead make a series of targeted edits that are tailored to specific areas.
Photographyslrlounge.com

Timeless Black and White Photography That Will Inspire You

What Makes Black and White Photography Timeless? Vintage photography began in the 15th Century with Robert Boyle’s discovery of silver chloride turning dark when exposed to air in a dark room. It’s this fact that makes B&W photography so classic even centuries later. Black and white photography returns the art form to its true and pure state, without the transformation that modern-day editing provides.
Cell PhonesApartment Therapy

This Is the Free Decorating App You Absolutely Need in Your Life Now

As a creative type, any “artistic” outlet like writing a poem or knocking out a page in an adult coloring book is crucial for my self-care and reducing my anxiety levels. As a promise to myself in 2021, especially after 2020 deprived many of us of so much, I’ve been allotting 30 minutes each morning to partake in a creative activity.
MusicThe FADER

10 songs you need in your life this week

Each week, The FADER staff rounds up the songs we can't get enough of. Here they are, in no particular order. Subscribe to Songs You Need In Your Life on Spotify. Lala Lala’s sophomore record The Lamb was one of 2018’s most underrated indie records; balancing a violent, unpredictable edge with hard-won optimism, it felt like a crystalising of Chicagoan Lillie West’s talents. “DIVER”, the first single from her third album, I Want The Door To Open, takes a brighter outlook: featuring baroque instrumentation and a soaring crescendo, it’s a warm introduction to the album, which attempts to reckon with, and fall in love with, life’s Sisyphean struggle. — SD.
Theater & DanceElite Daily

10 Things You Need To Hear On Your 25th Birthday That Can Be Life-Changing

Turning 25 is quite the milestone in life. It’s often marked by cards that say, “Congrats! You’re a quarter-of-a-century years old,” and birthday bashes with cocktails. Rarely, people tell you it also comes with a bit of nerves. While you’ve learned plenty of life lessons and had so many amazing adventures thus far, you may feel lost or like a major imposter post-opening gifts. It’s OK to feel that way, and the things you need to hear on your 25th birthday will remind you that you’re exactly where you’re supposed to be.
Hobbiesthemanual.com

3 Survival Tips and Hacks To Remember on the Trail That Could Save Your Life

There are a lot of understood rules for hikers and backpackers, which include necessary skills to keep yourself and others safe. Whether you are planning to head out for a few hours or a weeklong backcountry adventure, knowing the proper way to handle survival situations and wildlife encounters is a valuable thing when needed. As the number of bear encounters and attacks rises and even more Americans take off to get outside and experience nature in our national parks, take time to acquaint yourself with appropriate skills and know-how well before you need it.
PhotographyLight Stalking

10 Famous Landscape Photographers Who Will Inspire You

Landscape photography is the art of encapsulating the intimate bonding between the photographer and nature. As one of the most popular genres of photography in existence, landscape photography stands out due to its portrayal of nature. It mainly deals with nature and landscapes, but at times it also captures the...
Musicmetalinjection

NIGHTLIFE Is The Djenty Soul Band You Need In Your Life

Baltimore self-described "soul punk" band Nightlife is here to effortlessly blend soul with much heavier music, and to great effect! The band is now streaming their new single "New Low" off the EP of the same name, and man do the heavy parts hit hard as hell.

Comments / 0

Community Policy