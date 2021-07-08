Cancel
Manhattan, NY

NYC Renters Signing Record Numbers of Leases, But Rents Still Down

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
Commercial Observer
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rental market is rebounding, but rents are still down, according to Douglas Elliman’s June market report. There were a record 9,642 lease signings in Manhattan last month, more than triple the number signed in June 2020 and the highest total since 2008, the analysis from Miller Samuel found. After a few months of brisk leasing in the spring, the number of listings dropped by 54 percent, to 11,853, from the January high of 25,883. Landlord concessions also fell to their lowest level since last August.

