Electric vehicle charging station to be installed at Burien City Hall/Library

Seattle City Light is partnering with the City of Burien and the King County Library System to install an electric vehicle charging station at the Burien City Hall/Library parking lot.

City Light anticipates that this charging station will be operational and open to the public in October 2021.

The utility is installing publicly accessible EV fast chargers throughout the service area to “ensure that neighborhoods have equitable access to EV charging.”

Construction is scheduled to start in July, 2021 and last approximately two to three months.

Customers can find additional construction details on the City Light website here: seattle.gov/city-light/in-the-community/current-projects/burien-electric-vehicle-charging-station.