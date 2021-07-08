Cancel
Arkansas State

Arkansas advocacy groups ask judge to place hold on abortion law

By SHELBY ROSE, KATV
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAct 309 is considered by many the most restrictive abortion law in the nation, banning all abortions in the state except for saving the life of the mother. The ACLU, Planned Parenthood and Little Rock Family Planning services filed the lawsuit May 26. The plaintiffs have since requested a preliminary injunction, which means they're asking for the law to be put on hold to let the court process play out.

