Lil Baby Released From Police Custody in Paris, Fined for Cannabis in Car

By Daniel Kreps
SFGate
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Baby was detained by police in Paris Thursday, with the rapper suspected of the “transport of illicit drugs,” the Paris prosecutors’ office told CNN. The rapper and Brooklyn Nets star James Harden were in Paris’ 8th arrondissement at the time of the incident Thursday afternoon, with the pair stopped by authorities after exiting a vehicle that allegedly smelled like marijuana, NBC News reports.

www.sfgate.com

Person
James Harden
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Lil Baby
#Paris#Brooklyn Nets#Nbc#Police Custody#Rolling Stone Lil Baby#Lilbaby#Cnn#Nbc News#Bravo La
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Lil Baby Arrested: Rapper Handcuffed & Taken Into Custody In Paris — Photos

Rapper Lil Baby was arrested on July 8 while in Paris with NBA star James Harden, who was not taken into custody. Lil Baby‘s trip to Paris Fashion Week did not go as planned. The 26-year-old rapper was arrested in Paris on July 8, according to TMZ. In photos obtained by the outlet, Lil Baby can be seen being handcuffed by authorities and taken into custody. He was with NBA star James Harden, 31, at the time of his arrest, though James was reportedly not arrested. HollywoodLife has reached out to Lil Baby’s rep and police for comment, but has not heard back.
CelebritiesBBC

Lil Baby: Rapper arrested in Paris over drugs allegation

US rapper Lil Baby has been arrested in Paris for allegedly carrying drugs, police have confirmed. The 26-year-old, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, was detained with one other person for allegedly possessing cannabis. He was with NBA star James Harden at the time of his arrest but the...
CelebritiesHOT 97

Lil Baby Reportedly Arrested In Paris After Transporting Narcotics, James Harden Released

According to reports, rapper Lil Baby has been arrested in Paris. Reports claim that 20 grams of weed was found in the glove compartment of the car Baby was riding in. “The Parisian police arrested, this Thursday, three individuals, including the American rapper, for transporting narcotics. At 4:50 pm exactly, at 33 avenue Montaigne, local police checked the three passengers of a vehicle that smelled strongly of cannabis.”
Paris, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Paris police detain rapper Lil Baby, frisk NBA star Harden

PARIS — (AP) — American rapper Lil Baby was detained in Paris on Thursday for allegedly transporting drugs, according to the city prosecutor’s office. NBA star James Harden also was stopped but not detained, the prosecutor’s office said. Images shared on social networks showed the Brooklyn Nets star briefly frisked in the incident on one of the French capital’s most elite avenues.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Is Free & On His Way Home Following Paris Drug Arrest

Paris, France – Lil Baby looks to be a free man again. The 4PF rapper was reportedly arrested in Paris on Thursday (July 8) for being found in a vehicle with 32 grams of marijuana. Now, Baby is claiming to have been released from custody and heading home on Friday (July 9).
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC Chicago

Lil Baby Detained in Paris by French Police in Drug Case

Rapper Lil Baby is in the custody of French police as part of a narcotics investigation, officials said. He was in Paris with NBA star James Harden for Fashion Week. Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, was detained with one other person in the city for allegedly carrying drugs, the Paris prosecutor's office confirmed to NBC News on Thursday.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Speaks Out After Paris Arrest

After reportedly getting caught with over twenty grams of marijuana in a vehicle in Paris, France, rapper Lil Baby and two others were arrested. James Harden was also reportedly caught in the crosshairs of the incident, but the NBA star was not arrested. Shortly following the scary run-in with police overseas on Thursday, Lil Baby has announced that he's heading back home to the States, thanking fans for checking on him and revealing that he's officially free.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Rapper Indian Red Boy

This article contains a description of gun violence that may be disturbing to some readers. Zerail Rivera, who was known as Indian Red Boy, has died. He was reportedly murdered in Hawthorne, Los Angeles on July 8, according to Daily Mail. The rapper was reportedly speaking to a friend on Instagram when he was shot to death in his car. Police are calling the killing "gang-related." In the video, Rivera is apparently looking out of his car window at one point and then attempts to cover his head with his arms. 12 shots were reportedly fired and his friend Kapone apparently said, "What the f**k? Bro, what the f**k? Where you at?'" Rivera then allegedly mouthed "help" at the camera and said, "I'm in Hawthorne." He then dropped the camera, ending the live stream.
Chicago, ILthesource.com

Rapper KTS Dre Killed While Leaving Chicago Jail

According to a report from the Chicago Tribune, Chicago rapper KTS Dre was shot and killed as he was released from jail this past Saturday night. KTS Dre, whose real name is Londre Sylvester, was shot 64 times as he exited the Cook County Jail, where he’d been since June for violating the conditions of his release in a 2020 felony gun case. Dre has just posted the required 10% of the $50,000 bond the day before he was murdered.

