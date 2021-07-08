Utah Gov. Spencer Cox Appointed To President Biden’s Council of Governors
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – President Biden appointed nine governors to his Council of Governors including Utah’s Republican Governor Spencer Cox. A news release from the White House Thursday said, “The bipartisan Council of Governors serves as the lead forum to strengthen partnerships between the Federal government and State governments to better protect our nation from threats to our homeland security and all types of hazards.”ksltv.com
