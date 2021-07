Nothing goes better with Texas than a perfect cut of meat. I mean, it's Texas; what can I say?. We love meat—especially a fabulous steak. Thankfully, the Alamo City has plenty of restaurants serving choice cuts of beef. One, in particular, is my favorite place to go for a good steak and some fantastic cocktails: Kirby's in Stone Oak. The menu features all kinds of meats, from Tomahawk steak to salmon, but if you ask me, there's nothing better than getting your hands on one of their ribeyes or New York strips. And they have an extensive wine list that will make any oenophile happy as well!