Opinion: Marvelous Hampton Roads

The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press on Sunday published a look at the region titled, " 51 things to do while living in — or visiting — the Hampton Roads area ."

It was created in advance of the Independence Day holiday weekend, recognizing that with vaccination rates up and travel restrictions ended, July 4 would be a perfect opportunity for area residents to welcome family and friends to celebrate and enjoy all our region has to offer.

However, a look through the 51 items offers a welcome reminder of how great this region is and how fortunate we are to call it home.

Sure, Hampton Roads has its problems — as every other place can say the same — but there’s also a great deal to love, from the area’s natural beauty and historic landmarks, to the recreational opportunities, unique food and drinks, and political and cultural landmarks that dot our communities.

Warning that this isn’t an exhaustive list — a comprehensive guide of things to do and see wouldn’t fit in a newspaper — but the list offers some highlights.

Begin with the outdoors. Though the region has its battles with nature (read: flooding and sea-level rise), there are stunning landscapes, pristine wildlife areas and the beaches. Oh, the beaches. The guide suggests the Great Dismal Swamp and Dismal Swamp State Park, Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Virginia Beach and Grandview Nature Preserve and Factory Point in Hampton for starters.

A couple of very old and very significant trees made the list: the Emancipation Oak in Hampton, site of the first Southern reading of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 is located on the campus of Hampton University; and the Algernourne Oak at Fort Monroe, which the National Park Service says is 500 years old.

The region’s food scene doesn’t get the acclaim it deserves, but Hampton Roads can more than hold its own. Consider the crabs, the oysters — heck, all the seafood pulled from local waters — along with the peanut pie from Virginia Diner in Wakefield and yock, a dish that originated with Chinese immigrants to the region.

There’s also the world’s oldest ham at Isle of Wight County Museum in Smithfield, but you can’t eat it. (It turned 119 this week. Happy birthday, World’s Oldest Ham!)

To get a sense of the eclectic diversity and uncommon excellence of the Hampton Roads food scene, check out the farewell column from food writer Matthew Korfhage, published on June 30 , that could be its own bucket list for eating one’s way through the region.

If history is your thing, we’ve got plenty of that — from the pre-European days, when the whole of eastern Virginia was part of the Powhatan confederacy to the Revolutionary and Civil War eras, to more recent, but still historic, sites.

Some are established and well known, such as the Jamestown settlement, Colonial Williamsburg and the Yorktown Battlefield. Hampton is home to Fort Monroe, a national treasure. The Mariner’s Museum in Newport News boasts the USS Monitor Center, and the city is also home to the Victory Arch, an important landmark associated with both world wars.

In Chesapeake, visitors can walk the Great Bridge Battlefield, while Norfolk is home to the USS Wisconsin, which is a sight to behold. The Virginia Air and Space Science Center in Hampton speaks to the region’s long history of flight. And Portsmouth’s Olde Towne is a scenic delight.

If there’s one uniquely Hampton Roads experience that isn’t recommended, though it appears on the list, it’s getting stuck in traffic at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel. While the bridge-tunnels (the HRBT, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial and Chesapeake Bay) are marvels of design and construction, they’re best enjoyed without a ribbon of brake lights stretching into the distance.

From history, to food, to the outdoors, Hampton Roads has so much to offer. Consider this encouragement to get out there and fall in love again with the place we call home.