One of the things that we will all be watching closely when the Dallas Cowboys begin practices out in Oxnard, California is just what rookie linebacker Micah Parsons looks like. Attention always follows the team’s first-round pick, but Parsons happens to play right in the middle of where the Cowboys were disastrous for so much of last season. Plenty of effort and resources have been thrown at fixing this team’s defense in 2021, and however good Parsons is in year one will likely go a long way at justifying the last few months.