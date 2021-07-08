Severe Weather Statement issued for Williams by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Williams A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WILLIAMS AND SOUTHWESTERN DIVIDE COUNTIES At 528 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Grenora, or 30 miles north of Williston, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 522 PM CDT, a 58 mph wind gust was reported 4 miles south of Hanks. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Grenora and Hanks. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH