Divide County, ND

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Divide, Williams by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 17:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Divide; Williams A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WILLIAMS AND SOUTHWESTERN DIVIDE COUNTIES At 528 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Grenora, or 30 miles north of Williston, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 522 PM CDT, a 58 mph wind gust was reported 4 miles south of Hanks. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Grenora and Hanks. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

#Extreme Weather#Divide
