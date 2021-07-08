Special Weather Statement issued for Pike by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 09:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pike A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL PIKE COUNTY At 629 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Five Points, or 7 miles west of Newton, moving northeast at 50 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bushkill and Dingmans Ferry.alerts.weather.gov
