Passengers to disembark stuck American Jazz riverboat

CANTON, Ky. — The American Jazz, a small American Cruise Lines riverboat, is stuck on a sandbar in the Cumberland River. Officials said there's no damage to the riverboat. On Friday, the cruise line said in an email to Spectrum News 1 that efforts to remove the boat are taking longer than expected. The company is working with the Coast Guard to diembark the passengers and get them to Nashville, Tn. where they will take part in previously scheduled shore excursions.