Special Weather Statement issued for Okeechobee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Okeechobee A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN OKEECHOBEE COUNTY At 625 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Okeechobee, moving southeast at 5 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and funnel clouds are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Treasure Island, Okeechobee, Four Seasons Estates, Taylor Creek and Okee Tantie Recreation Area. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Funnel clouds can occasionally touch down and produce brief small tornadoes. Move indoors and stay away from windows.