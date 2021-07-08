Cancel
Mccone County, MT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McCone, Richland, Roosevelt, Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 16:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McCone; Richland; Roosevelt; Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM MDT FOR WESTERN ROOSEVELT...EAST CENTRAL VALLEY...NORTHEASTERN MCCONE AND NORTHWESTERN RICHLAND COUNTIES At 427 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Bredette to 7 miles east of Wolf Point, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Wolf Point, Poplar, Brockton, Lustre, Sprole and Volt. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

