Las Vegas, NV

The Source+ to support Mondays Dark

By KTNV Staff
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wgMo7_0arRtLCv00

The Source+ marijuana dispensary will support Las Vegas’ premier variety show for a cause, Mondays Dark, from July 1 through Sept. 30.

Customers may round up purchases while shopping in-stores at The Source+’s four locations across the state to directly support Mondays Dark.

The Source+ will also accept direct donations from customers or the public.

Created by Cheryl Daro & Mark Shunock, Mondays Dark gathers an eclectic cast of guests, including musical acts and stars from Hollywood and The Strip, twice monthly for a variety show, with a mission to raise $10,000 in only 90 minutes.

Since its inception, Mondays Dark has partnered with over 130 local organizations, raised over 1 million dollars and every dollar has stayed here in Las Vegas to support organizations.

ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

