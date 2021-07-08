Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Meade by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 18:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Meade The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Harrison County in south central Indiana North central Meade County in central Kentucky * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 630 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Corydon to 10 miles south of Carefree Town, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Corydon around 640 PM EDT. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH