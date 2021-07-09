Appreciation Rally for Sequim City Staff set for Monday

SEQUIM – A rally to show appreciation for Sequim City Staff has been announced for Monday, July 12 at 4:30pm at the Civic Center. Organized by area resident Karen Hogan and endorsed by The Sequim Good Governance League, the event is being billed as an opportunity to say thanks to the hard-working people that have helped to guide the City over the past 18 months through a series of difficulties including the Healing Clinic, COVID-19, City Council and City Manager changes and more.