Beaufort County, NC

Tornado Warning issued for Beaufort, Hyde by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please send your reports of wind and/or hail damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Hyde The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Hyde County in eastern North Carolina Central Beaufort County in eastern North Carolina * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 628 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Cox Crossroads, or 8 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Belhaven, Ponzer, Pungo, Cox Crossroads, Core Point, Bayview, Sidney Crossroads, Yeatesville, Terra Ceia, Goose Creek State Park, Sydney Crossroads and Pantego. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN

alerts.weather.gov

City
Belhaven, NC
County
Hyde County, NC
City
Pantego, NC
City
Beaufort, NC
County
Beaufort County, NC
