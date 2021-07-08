2021 shaping up as bad wildfire season in Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — More than 30 wildfires are currently burning in Washington state in what is shaping up as a very busy fire season. Vaugn Cork, a fire analyst for the state Department of Natural Resources, says the vast majority are in eastern Washington. Cork told KREM-TV that this year is looking worse than the 2020 fire season, when more than 800,000 acres burned. He says the state is on par, if not ahead, of the 2015 season, when a record of more than 1.1 million acres burned.