A guide to the Pirates’ possible selections with No. 1 draft pick
——— Marcelo Mayer, SS, Eastlake High School (Calif.) Power rankings — MLB Pipeline: 1 / Fangraphs: 1 / ESPN: 2 / Baseball America: 2. Those paying close attention will know that Mayer has been one of the most heavily rumored possibilities for the Pirates with the first overall pick. He is widely considered to be one of the best talents in the draft. Mayer is a lean, 6-foot-3, left-handed hitting shortstop who hit .410 with 13 home runs during his senior season this spring.www.gazettextra.com
Comments / 0