Special Weather Statement issued for Amite, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 10:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Amite; Pike A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN PIKE AND NORTHEASTERN AMITE COUNTIES At 526 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Mccomb, moving north at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mccomb, Magnolia, Summit and Mccomb Airport. This includes Interstate 55 in Mississippi between mile markers 11 and 24. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.