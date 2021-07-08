Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butte, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Butte; Meade The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Butte County in northwestern South Dakota Southwestern Meade County in west central South Dakota * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 429 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles northwest of Newell, or 19 miles east of Belle Fourche, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Vale around 440 PM MDT. Owl Butte around 445 PM MDT. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH