Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butte County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butte, Meade by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 16:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Butte; Meade The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Butte County in northwestern South Dakota Southwestern Meade County in west central South Dakota * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 429 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles northwest of Newell, or 19 miles east of Belle Fourche, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Vale around 440 PM MDT. Owl Butte around 445 PM MDT. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butte County, SD
City
Belle Fourche, SD
County
Meade County, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
Newell, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butte#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Tom Brady to Biden: '40 percent of the people still don't think we won'

NFL quarterback Tom Brady joked alongside President Biden at a White House ceremony Tuesday that 40 percent of the country doesn’t believe the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, alluding to the considerable percentage of Republicans who polls show do not accept Biden’s election victory. “Not a lot of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy