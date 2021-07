Season 11, Episode 130 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I open by talking about his recent vacation to Key West. New Steelers guard Trai Turner delivered some new quotes for us to chew on Tuesday morning, so Alex and I do that in addition to discussing the recent reports concerning quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and how he’s once again likely to be in the best shape of his career come the start of this year’s training camp.