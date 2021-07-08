Conservation Law Enforcement program starts at Husson University
BANGOR — Husson University is launching a new certificate program in conservation law enforcement. The program provides an opportunity for students who are interested in protecting natural resources and preventing crimes affecting the environment. It also provides an opportunity for those wanting to become a state game warden, national park ranger, marine patrol officer, U.S. Forest Service Ranger, or federal wildlife officer.www.foxbangor.com
