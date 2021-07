Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Vietnam Veteran Don Scott. Don said his time in Vietnam taught him a lot more than how to jump out of a helicopter. From the heavy, rain soaked ruck sack during monsoon season to the 3-week battle of Hill 882, Don said his service made a man out of him real quick. For his service, Don earned a Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Silver Star. After his service, proudly served as long time commander of Post 2712 in Greenwood County and he was able to experience a Kansas Honor Flight, an experience he can’t say enough about. Thank you for your patriotism Don and THANK YOU for your service.