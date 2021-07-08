Apply now: Kinsa’s FLUency program helps schools reduce illness-based absenteeism

It started in 2015 with a 100-school pilot program and has grown every year since: FLUency, a philanthropic program to help stop the spread of illness in schools, is now used in more than 4,000 schools across the U.S. and Canada including, as of the fall 2021 school year, the entire New York City school district. How it works: Districts or individual schools that apply to utilize the free program receive digital flyers, a package containing Kinsa smart thermometers, free Lysol disinfectant for use in classrooms, and program brochures for families that explain how to join. Once the registration period for a school or district is closed, the smart thermometers are mailed out for distribution to staff and families who have signed up; they are typically passed out from October through December.