Dimock Township supervisors have filed a lawsuit against the owner and the occupant of a Campground Road junkyard for violating township ordinances over junkyards. Supervisors filed suit late last month against owner Shirley Morden of Nicholson and Gary Underhill, who lives at the Campground Road address, after residents complained of piles of junk on the property and a trailer blocking the road. Several residents who appeared at an early May meeting of the Dimock township supervisors expressed concerns over debris blocking emergency access to ambulances or firefighting equipment and abandoned motor vehicles lit on fire.