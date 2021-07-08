Feeling Prickly? You May Have Too Much Rajas

In yoga philosophy, all living things center around three primary gunas or basic qualities of nature—energy, matter, and consciousness. Every experience we have is made up of these three gunas in different proportions, and they’re forever in flux. The first guna, tamas, is the quality that makes you stop and rest, while sattva helps you obtain clarity and wisdom. So what is rajas, the third guna? Rajas is the quality of energy, activity, and passion. Rajas is what gets you going in the morning and helps you achieve your goals. On the mat you can often feel the presence of all three gunas, but rajas tends to be the most present—it is the energy that moves you from pose to pose.