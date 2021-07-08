Auburn run to support recovery community

The We Run 4 Recovery 5K, a new run/walk to raise funds to support people in recovery in the Cayuga County community, will take place Wednesday, July 14. The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. at Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn. The run itself will begin at 7 p.m., and the course will pass by historic sites like the Seward House Museum and Case Mansion before ending back at Memorial City Hall. After the run, there will be music by Mo and the Soul Show and food from the Hog N Dog Grill food truck.