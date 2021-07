Captain Marvel won't get a chance to breathe much after taking on Ove and the Enchantress, as Marvel has teased what's to come in her solo series, and the upcoming arc has a rather grand title. Marvel revealed a teaser for Last of the Marvels, and aside from the logo it features text that reads "An old darkness rises, and with it...the Marvels of the past return." That could mean several things when it comes to the Captain's history, as there are several looming figures in the mythos, but today's Captain Marvel #30 gave us a bit more to chew on.