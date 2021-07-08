Commentary: Keep Public Meetings Open Through Technology

The following commentary first appeared in the UC Berkeley Blog. Over the past pandemic year, life events and activities have moved online that we once believed must be held in person: weddings, classes, conferences, cocktail parties. Many aspects of government business also transitioned from requiring a presence in person to being facilitated through online platforms. California’s open meeting law inscribed in the Bagley-Keene Open Meeting Act of 1967 mandates that all meetings of state boards and commissions be open and accessible to the public, with agendas posted well in advance. It provides for remote participation via teleconference but requires that each location, including a member’s private home or office, be open and accessible to the public for the occasion. While these regulations intend to ensure that the state’s activities are transparent to its constituents, they actually restrict access to those members of the public with the time and financial resources to attend meetings in person. Now is the time to change these rules to consider the affordances of 21st-century technology.