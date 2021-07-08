Marine Fisheries committees to discuss small-mesh gill nets

The Finance Committee of the Fayette County Board discussed several items at their meeting Monday night prior to the regular monthly meeting. The committee heard a brief presentation from Sheriff Chris Palmer concerning the budget for the sheriff’s department. Palmer explained that he was actually presenting three different versions of the budget to the county board. He explained the difference between the three versions with the first budget proposal being a bare bones budget. The second proposal, Palmer said, is for a little larger budget that would include one new emergency vehicle as over half the current fleet has over 125,000 miles on them as well as some other improvements. And the third budget proposal was described as containing more money to combat what Palmer explained is the drug problem in the county that is again growing vastly as shown by the number of drug arrests and cases coming through the department and the state’s attorney’s office.