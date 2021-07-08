Marine Fisheries committees to discuss small-mesh gill nets
Three of the North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission’s advisory committees will meet by web conference to discuss possible future small mesh gill net management measures. The southern, northern and finfish advisory committees will meet at different times this month to review the Small Mesh Gill Net Rules Modification Information Paper. The paper has an overview of the small mesh gill net fishery and presents several possible management options that focus on reducing regulatory complexity, potential bycatch in the fishery and user conflict, according to the Division of Marine Fisheries.coastalreview.org
