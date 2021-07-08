Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Marine Fisheries committees to discuss small-mesh gill nets

By Staff Report
coastalreview.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree of the North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission’s advisory committees will meet by web conference to discuss possible future small mesh gill net management measures. The southern, northern and finfish advisory committees will meet at different times this month to review the Small Mesh Gill Net Rules Modification Information Paper. The paper has an overview of the small mesh gill net fishery and presents several possible management options that focus on reducing regulatory complexity, potential bycatch in the fishery and user conflict, according to the Division of Marine Fisheries.

coastalreview.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fisheries Management#Gill#P O Box
Related
Fremont, NEFremont Tribune

Fremont Airport Advisory Committee discusses RFP for airport analysis

Members of the Fremont Airport Advisory Committee met Friday to discuss an upcoming Request for Proposals (RFP) that would allow for a professional review of the airport’s operations. The RFP will seek professional services to provide a financial analysis of the airport, according to Public Works Director Bill Goedeken. The...
Lifestylewpde.com

South Carolina horse study committee may discuss gambling too

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some legislators on a committee studying the economic impact of raising and racing horses in South Carolina say the group should also consider legalizing betting on horse racing. The Equine Industry Support Measures Study Committee is made up of two House members, two senators as well...
Conway, NHconwaydailysun.com

Re-entry committee to discuss masks in school

CONWAY — What will the 2021-22 school year be like in terms of COVID-19 protocols? More social distancing and mask-wearing? Or more freedom?. That will be something for the SAU 9 Re-Entry Committee to discuss and decide. This week, Superintendent Kevin Richard said he is optimistic that some schools in...
Hamblen County, TNCitizen Tribune

Justice Center discussion highlights county committee meetings

The Hamblen County Commission held its monthly committee meetings Monday night, where discussions of the planned justice center and jail continued to captivate the time and attention of the commissioners and citizens. Bryan Payne of Moseley Architects was present to update the Justice Center/Jail Project Committee about some of the...
Wausau, WIrock947.com

Wausau Committee Discusses Environmental Justice Resolution

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A second committee discussed a resolution regarding environmental justice. Wausau’s Parks and Recreation Committee discussed a Resolution to Support Environmental Justice that was reviewed by the Public Health and Safety Committee at the end of June. The committee held about a 40-minute discussion on the resolution but took no action as it was voted on by Public Health and Safety.
Wausau, WIrock947.com

City, County Discuss Combining Diversity Committees

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Two local government groups with focuses on diversity met for an initial discussion this week. Thursday afternoon a joint meeting was held between the Marathon County Diversity Affairs Commission and the City of Wausau’s Liberation and Freedom Committee. The two committees met to discuss joining together to work on diversity efforts. Diversity Affairs Commission Chair Yee Leng Xiong started the discussion by explaining the history of the Commission.
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

Berkeley Design Review Committee discusses design proposals for 3 projects

The Berkeley Design Review Committee discussed design proposals and conducted final reviews for various city development projects Thursday. During the meeting, Drew Johnston, vice president of site engineering at Bayer HealthCare LLC’s Berkeley site, discussed a proposal extending the company’s development agreement to February 2052. Additionally, the proposal includes altering various development standards in the agreement to facilitate Bayer’s plans for biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities.
Businessoc-breeze.com

Select Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship holds hearing on pandemic recovery

At an informational hearing held by the Select Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, legislators, economists, advocates and small business owners discussed the state of recovery for small businesses. As California emerges from the COVID-19 Pandemic, these experts highlighted critical challenges facing the small business community and offered specific policy solutions for this committee to explore.
Fayette County, ILvandaliaradio.com

Fayette County Board’s Finance Committee Discusses Several Items

The Finance Committee of the Fayette County Board discussed several items at their meeting Monday night prior to the regular monthly meeting. The committee heard a brief presentation from Sheriff Chris Palmer concerning the budget for the sheriff’s department. Palmer explained that he was actually presenting three different versions of the budget to the county board. He explained the difference between the three versions with the first budget proposal being a bare bones budget. The second proposal, Palmer said, is for a little larger budget that would include one new emergency vehicle as over half the current fleet has over 125,000 miles on them as well as some other improvements. And the third budget proposal was described as containing more money to combat what Palmer explained is the drug problem in the county that is again growing vastly as shown by the number of drug arrests and cases coming through the department and the state’s attorney’s office.
Ocean Springs, MSdallassun.com

Science Center for Marine Fisheries Approves $180,000 in New Funding for Fisheries Research

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / The Science Center for Marine Fisheries (SCEMFIS) has approved 5 new research projects for 2021, awarding over $180,000 in funding for finfish and shellfish projects. Approved by the Center's Industry Advisory Board (IAB), the projects have been identified by the Center's industry partners as addressing critical scientific needs in their fisheries.
Lifestylecoastalreview.org

Advisory group OKs $18M soundside event center

An advisory committee unanimously voted July 8 to recommend to the Dare County Tourism Board a conceptual plan for a $17.6 million event center at the Soundside Event Site in Nags Head. The Event Site Advisory Committee’s recommendation comes more than two years after the committee was formed to consider...
Politicsthunderboltradio.com

Fiber Research Committee to discuss county’s fiber network

The Weakley County Fiber Research Committee will get an update Wednesday morning on the three phase plan for connecting Weakley County to high-speed fiber internet. At the committee’s last meeting in May, WK&T Operations Manager Stacy Riley said the area south of Martin should be completed by October or November, while Phase II in the Palmersville area had just begun.
Newport, RITurnto10.com

Matos holds roundtable discussion with small businesses

NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos sat down Wednesday with women business owners in Newport. Matos held a roundtable discussion as part of a nationwide "Road to Recovery" series spearheaded by Goldman Sachs. Twelve small business owners discussed opportunities and challenges their businesses face as they emerge from...
Agriculturekrwg.org

Tell the Forest Service to Reduce Harmful Livestock Grazing in the Drought-stricken West

Commentary: Conservation and wildlife advocacy groups sent a letter today to USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack, requesting emergency direction to the U.S. Forest Service to immediately reduce commercial domestic livestock on national forest lands that are experiencing extreme and exceptional drought. The letter provided evidence of current grazing authorizations for full stocking rates of cattle and sheep even though nearly all of the western United States is experiencing an unprecedented drought that is expected to continue for years to come.
AnimalsPosted by
The Hill

Gray wolf population declines without protections

The gray wolf population in Wisconsin declined by up to one third of its previous population. This follows the lifting of federal protections for the species under the Trump administration. A hunt is scheduled for the fall of 2021 to continue to control the population. The U.S. gray wolf population...
Outdoor Life

Officials Capture and Collar First Sow Grizzly for Study in Washington State

Federal wildlife managers captured, collared, and released a female grizzly bear that had three cubs with her in Northeast Washington on June 17. While this is the first female grizzly captured in Washington, four male bears have previously been caught in the state, the most recent in 2018, according to a press release from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Comments / 0

Community Policy