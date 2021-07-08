Cancel
Video Games

PlayStation Fans Underwhelmed by New State of Play

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayStation's new State of Play came and went, and it's fair to say that a lot of fans found themselves underwhelmed. The company told fans ahead of time not to expect anything from the new God of War or Horizon Forbidden West, but viewers were still expecting to see something significant for PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, since Sony did not attend E3 again this year. Some of the indie games on display did catch the attention of viewers, but a lot of PlayStation diehards couldn't help but feel that something bigger was needed. Hopefully, the games that were on display will end up being enjoyable experiences when they release!

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

