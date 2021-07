Michael Panarella is CIO of Axion LLC. He delivers innovative, global technological services that drive efficiencies, cost savings and increased productivity. It’s hard not to be dazzled by the latest shiny object in technology. Lightning-speed innovations in IT mean companies need someone to help them manage the glare of new offerings to clearly see what will work. When hiring a chief information officer (CIO), though, it’s crucial to look for someone who understands your culture and customers just as well as they do apps and algorithms.