Guardians Of The Galaxy Director Thanks Marvel Studios For Finally Delivering On His Long-Time Wish

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, after the fifth episode of Loki aired on Disney+, fans were ecstatic to see one of the strangest and silliest Easter eggs yet to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: the crashed and decaying wreckage of the Thanoscopter. One such fan was Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn, who took to sociail media this morning to thank Marvel for bringing the moment to life onscreen. He said tha the had hoped for years to see the sublime absurdity of a bright-yellow, single-passenger helicopter designed to ferry Thanos, the most intimidating and powerful villains in all of cinema history, from place to place.

