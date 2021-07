Things that don’t kill you make you stronger, it is said. On the other hand, some of those things that don’t kill you can make you deathly ill. President Biden has used his high office to promote economic competition while deliberately pulling the plug on the U.S. economy’s key source of energy. His war on fossil fuels, undertaken in the name of “climate change,” isn’t one of those things that will make America stronger. Forcing the nation to depend on adversaries for its power can only place its economic future in doubt.