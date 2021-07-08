Kailyn Lowry Files Lawsuit Against ‘Teen Mom 2’ Co-Star Briana DeJesus For Defamation
Kailyn Lowry is suing ‘Teen Mom 2’ co-star Briana DeJesus for some comments she made in a recent interview. Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus‘s long-running feud has spilled over to the court. Kailyn, 29, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Briana, 27, following assertions she previously made about domestic abuse. According to court documents obtained by E! News on July 8, Kailyn filed the suit against her Teen Mom 2 co-star after she “asserted that [Kailyn] physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry’s sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez’s mother.”hollywoodlife.com
