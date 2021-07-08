Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

To solve the climate crisis, look to the leaders on the front lines

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kO9WA_0arRoYBf00
© Getty Images

It’s not every day that a cabinet secretary turns up in our working-class, multiracial and largely immigrant neighborhood of Sunset Park, Brooklyn. But when Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm visited last week, she didn’t just smile for the cameras, say a few nice words and ride off in her electric vehicle. She listened carefully to members of our community. She made it clear that she recognizes we are valuable sources of local knowledge, and practical solutions.

We need officials who are aligned with frontline solutions and are ready to tackle the climate crisis. We need the resources of the federal government combined with the creative solutions and commitment of people living in communities that have been hit hardest by the impacts of climate change and dirty energy.

Granholm learned of the years-long effort to turn Brooklyn’s old industrial waterfront into a new hub for green jobs — an effort from community-based environmental justice groups like UPROSE, which I lead.

We told her that we want to keep the working-class character of our neighborhood. We also want to build up our community and not see our neighbors driven out by gentrification.

Moreover, as the recent and ongoing heat emergency reminds us, frontline communities like ours are doubly victimized — both by deadly exposure to extreme heat impacts, and by the antiquated polluting power plants in our neighborhoods that supposedly keep the lights on for the rest of New York City by running on the hottest days of the year — the very same days when air quality is at its worst.

The climate disasters metastasizing before our eyes, thanks to extractive fossil fuel companies and their enablers, are only the latest expressions of environmental racism. Sunset Park already suffers more than our fair share of problems with asthma and other pollution-related health problems. We are already seeing what more severe rainfall events, rising waters, and stronger storms — like Superstorm Sandy — mean for our waterfront neighborhood.

This year, after years of effort, we scored a major win: New York state picked our South Brooklyn Marine Terminal for a wind-turbine assembly and maintenance hub that will service offshore wind-energy projects. The state is matching $200 million in private-sector investment for this project, which will transform our run-down waterfront and give Sunset Park a toehold in the fast-growing clean-energy sector while supporting 1,000 good-paying and stable jobs. This is an example of “green re-Industrialization” — industrial redevelopment that addresses climate change while strengthening community cohesion, building up the local economy, and creating good jobs for local people.

So many communities like Sunset Park will depend on just transition from an extractive economy to a regenerative one. Across the nation, communities of color on the front lines of the climate crisis — communities that have suffered worst and first from climate change and the effects of dirty energy — are also at the forefront of developing practical solutions to local problems, creating jobs and tackling the effects and causes of climate change.

  • On South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Reservation, the Thunder Valley Community Development Corporation is building a sustainable neighborhood of affordable water- and energy-efficient solar-powered homes with access to community gardens, play spaces for children, and training programs for Oglala Lakota people to learn green building trades. Other initiatives include a demonstration farm, a farmers market and classes teaching the Lakota language, lifeways and spirituality.
  • In South Carolina, the New Alpha Community Development Corporation installed solar-powered panels that draw clean drinking water from the air on a predominantly Black church to serve a community whose water-quality problems are exacerbated by increasingly severe storms and flooding. New Alpha hopes to expand the project to build a community-based drinking water business that can create jobs and build local wealth, to go along with a community greenhouse, outdoor recreation initiatives, and plans for a green jobs training center.
  • In upstate New York, PUSH Buffalo turned an abandoned school into affordable senior housing and much-needed community gathering space, all powered by our state’s first community solar energy project. It’s in PUSH’s 25-square-block Green Development Zone, where community-led initiatives to develop in an environmentally and economically beneficial way include green jobs training programs, a hiring hall, home weatherization programs, community gardens, and a green infrastructure and landscaping enterprise.

These are the kinds of climate-smart infrastructure projects that are naturals for the Biden-Harris administration’s Justice40 Initiative. Justice40 pledges to steer 40 percent of the benefits of federal climate spending to what the executive order creating it called “disadvantaged communities,” and that I think of as communities on the front lines of the climate crises, like ours.

Frontline leaders are cautiously excited about Justice40. Of course, the devil is in the details. If implementation doesn’t center the communities where climate and dirty energy inequities most clearly need to be addressed — and where climate inequities and many other problems are being solved at once — it won’t live up to its potential to transform our response to climate change.

The future we envision centers on everyday members of our communities sitting at the table in seats of power — not as passive recipients of ideas that flow from outsiders’ good intentions, but as valued partners in building bold and practical solutions ready for scaled investment. If we follow that path, we can have stronger communities, a healthier planet, and a growing economy that benefits every person — from a cabinet secretary in Washington, to my working-class neighbors in Sunset Park.

Elizabeth Yeampierre is executive director of UPROSE, a community-based multicultural environmental justice group in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. She is also an attorney, co-chairs the Climate Justice Alliance, is a philanthropic trustee of The Solutions Project and was the first Latinx woman to chair the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Environmental Justice Advisory Council.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

274K+
Followers
28K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
State
Washington State
Brooklyn, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Granholm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Climate Council#Senior Housing#Gentrification#Energy#Uprose#Pine Ridge Reservation#Oglala#Biden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
Pasadena, CAPosted by
The Hill

Pasadena requiring vaccinations for city workers

Pasadena will be requiring its city workers to get the coronavirus vaccine once one of the three vaccines used in the U.S. is fully approved by the Federal Drug Administration. Pasadena will become the first city in Southern California to make such a requirement. Pasadena already has an 80 percent...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Smoke from western wildfires smothers East Coast

Smoke from the wildfires ravaging the West Coast is reaching as far east as New York City, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The wildfires, 80 of which were reported as of Monday in 13 different states, are causing harmful air quality conditions across the country. Satellite...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Black senior citizen organization seeks $450 million legislation

Diverse Elders Coalition is seeking $450 million in proposed legislation to prioritize elder services and care, especially for Black senior citizens. Black seniors made up nearly 40 percent of all elderly COVID hospitalizations, even though they represent only 12 percent of the 65‐and‐over population. People 60 and older will outnumber...
Washington StatePosted by
The Hill

Small businesses fight for a voice in Washington

Small businesses are mounting a push to regain influence in Washington after what they say has been decades of neglect by policymakers. The COVID-19 pandemic ravaged small businesses, shining a spotlight on the vulnerabilities owners face and forcing Congress to provide an unprecedented $800 billion in relief. Now, small businesses...
Small BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Small businesses seek to woo workers back post pandemic

Small businesses are scrambling to hire enough workers to meet surging demand. With consumers flocking back to their pre-pandemic routines quicker than some workers are willing and able to rejoin the workforce, businesses are boosting wages, offering bonuses and stretching the limits of their margins to lock in employees. There...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Republicans divided on how hard to push vaccines

America is grappling with a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, but Republican lawmakers remain divided over whether to push millions of reluctant GOP voters to get vaccinated against the deadly virus. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been making the case for months that the vaccine works and will help...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate legislation will help protect small businesses from predatory lenders

Sudden closures, supply chain issues, agonizing decisions about layoffs and worker safety — we all know how hard this pandemic has hit small businesses in Ohio and across the country. While corporate profits soared and Wall Street made record gains, Main Street suffered — just like they did after the 2008 financial crisis. That’s left many small business owners desperate for loans to keep their doors open and their workers on payroll. And there’s a major problem — fine print in some shady business loans could cost them everything.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Hill's Morning Report - High-profile COVID-19 infections spark new worries

Welcome to The Hill’s Morning Report. It is Wednesday! We get you up to speed on the most important developments in politics and policy, plus trends to watch. Alexis Simendinger and Al Weaver are the co-creators. Readers can find us on Twitter @asimendinger and @alweaver22. Please recommend the Morning Report to friends and let us know what you think. CLICK HERE to subscribe!
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Climate change is affecting our mental health

This summer has seen record-breaking heat and unexpected wildfires that have wreaked havoc on a number of North American communities. Other unusual and extreme weather events are occurring around the globe. Those who have lost their homes or their loved ones are no doubt feeling sad, stressed, even traumatized. Others, who have not been directly affected, are also feeling anxious.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Entrepreneurs of color are central to our economic recovery from COVID-19

For centuries, small businesses owned by people of color have contributed to the fabric of this nation’s innovation and economic growth. Between 2007 and 2017, businesses owned by people of color grew 10 times faster than the overall growth rate for U.S. small businesses during the same period, and today entrepreneurs of color operate more than 8 million businesses. But despite the tremendous impact this community has on local and national economies, small business owners of color have faced unique challenges when trying to start and grow a business due to discrimination in our banking system and society as a whole — problems that were greatly exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Without a concerted federal effort to truly invest in a diverse and equitable business ecosystem, entrepreneurs of color will continue to face systemic barriers and won’t survive the next crisis.
Posted by
The Hill

Promoting veteran entrepreneurship program can help power post-COVID-19 economy

After weathering an unprecedented global pandemic, we are at last seeing life return to somewhat normal. Thanks to the work of the American Rescue Plan, the U.S. has vaccinated more than 153 million people in President Biden ’s first 150 days and put our economy back on a path to recovery. Businesses are opening up, jobless claims are at their lowest since the pandemic started, and our kids are enjoying summer and anticipating returning to their classes full time next month.
Peoria, ILPosted by
The Hill

Reducing compliance burdens for the beauty industry

In my hometown of Peoria, Ill., small businesses like Paola Hinton’s Five Senses Spa and Salon are part of the fabric of the community — helping make Peoria an All-American City. Over the past year, small businesses like Five Senses Spa and Salon, have put in immense effort to comply with COVID-19 restrictions to remain open, offer services to the community, and survive the challenging economic climate of the pandemic.
Provincetown, MAPosted by
The Hill

Mask advisory issued in Provincetown after COVID-19 outbreak

A mask advisory has been put in place in Provincetown, Mass., after a coronavirus outbreak occurred in the popular Cape Cod vacation destination. At an emergency meeting for the town called on Monday, the Provincetown’s Board of Health voted to tell individuals to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status, NBC News reported.
AnimalsPosted by
The Hill

Slow down to give these endangered whales a chance

When I see cars speeding in my neighborhood, it makes my blood boil. I’ve got kids here. Thankfully, it doesn’t happen that often because speeding is against the law and the threat of a fine tends to keep most people in check. But what if drivers knew they wouldn’t be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy