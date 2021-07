ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW)– Two men escaped from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility in Elyria last week. Kevin A. McKitrick and Justin M. Hamilton broke a window and escaped at about 8:30 p.m. on June 29, the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday evening. Investigators said an outside accomplice may have picked them up and drove them away from the scene.