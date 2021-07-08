2021-2022 Jackson County Public School Year: Looking Ahead to Normalcy

The new school year will be here before you know it. The 2021-2022 Jackson County Public School year calendar has been made available by the school district. The first day for students is scheduled for August 12th. The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the last two years of school. Beginning in the Spring semester of 2020 and continuing through the entire following school year it seemed that every aspect of school was being controlled by the need to minimize the risks to the students, the teachers and our community regarding the coronavirus. With the availability of three different vaccines it seems that we have turned the corner on the devastating pandemic. There are variants (like Delta Plus) that still pose a risk but so far the vaccines seem effective. Teachers, administrators, staff, parents, and students are hoping for a return to normalcy this upcoming year.