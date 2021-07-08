Cancel
Maluma Drowns His Sorrows in ‘Sobrio’ Video

By Claire Shaffer
Maluma has released a cameo-studded video for his new song “Sobrio,” the first official single from an upcoming album from the Latin singer. Directed by Jessy Terrero, the visual sees Maluma drowning his sorrows in a boozy onstage performance, along with more fantastical scenes of him pouring his heart out during a rainstorm inside his dressing room. The video features appearances by Scott Disick, Saweetie, Quincy Brown, Shanina Shaik, and Eden Fines.

