After a whirlwind five weeks, the Euro 2020 tournament will draw to a close on Sunday, with Italy and England squaring off in a winner-take-all showdown. The championship match is the last chance for fantasy managers to improve their standings and beat their rivals, and no single decision will affect outcomes more significantly than the choice of captain. To help you nail this critical decision, Never Manage Alone staffers share their ideas and the logic behind them. We hope you find their perspectives useful.